Conversing with the Creator

Every moment of life contains the potential for learning
something new. We teach and we learn, we give and we
take. There is so much we can offer one another. In this
issue of magnet we look at teaching and learning – from
more formal education to the challenges of Christian
discipleship, from teaching passed down through
generations to the knowledge we absorb without even
thinking about it.
David Wilkinson, a theologian and astrophysicist, asks how God
is able to answer prayer
Tanya Barron explores the challenges faced by girls in - and out
- of the classroom
Ros Bayes encourages us to pray for children with additional
needs, whether visible or not
John Young and Greg Hoyland
A brand new edition of this immensely useful book, first
published in 1996, which has stood the test of time.
Malcolm Guite
Regular readers of Malcolm Guite's poetry will not be
disappointed in this companion volume to his Sounding the
Seasons.
Nick Page
Nick Page is good at metaphors. The Dark Night of the
Shed is a classic example of this.
Barbara Brown Taylor
Are you, or have you ever been, scared of the dark? Symbolically
our culture connects the difficult, dangerous demonic aspects of
life with darkness, and all that is good, gracious and
life-affirming with the light.