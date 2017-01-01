New user? Register here:
Issue No.111
01 January 2017
In this issue
Issue 111 cover image

Issue 111: A bit of give and take

Every moment of life contains the potential for learning something new. We teach and we learn, we give and we take. There is so much we can offer one another. In this issue of magnet we look at teaching and learning – from more formal education to the challenges of Christian discipleship, from teaching passed down through generations to the knowledge we absorb without even thinking about it.

Main Story

Conversing with the Creator

David Wilkinson, a theologian and astrophysicist, asks how God is able to answer prayer

Other Stories
How educating girls can change the world

Tanya Barron explores the challenges faced by girls in - and out - of the classroom

Prayer Focus: Delighting in our differences

Ros Bayes encourages us to pray for children with additional needs, whether visible or not

Book reviews
Christianity: a complete introduction

John Young and Greg Hoyland

A brand new edition of this immensely useful book, first published in 1996, which has stood the test of time.

Parable and Paradox

Malcolm Guite

Regular readers of Malcolm Guite's poetry will not be disappointed in this companion volume to his Sounding the Seasons.

The Dark Night of the Shed

Nick Page

Nick Page is good at metaphors. The Dark Night of the Shed is a classic example of this.

Learning to Walk in the Dark

Barbara Brown Taylor

Are you, or have you ever been, scared of the dark? Symbolically our culture connects the difficult, dangerous demonic aspects of life with darkness, and all that is good, gracious and life-affirming with the light.

